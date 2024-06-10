Toyam Raya Appointed Auditor General of Nepal

On 18th April 2024, the Right Honorable President of Nepal appointed Mr. Toyam Raya as 12th Auditor General of Nepal. As per Constitution of Nepal, his tenure will be for 6 years.

Mr. Raya has more than 30 years’ professional experience in public administration. His key roles and responsibilities include the Principal Secretary of the Provincial Government, Secretary of Finance, Secretary of various Ministries and constitutional bodies including Secretary of Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority. He has also served as Chief of National Office of the Statistics. His works exposure in various government agencies at different capacities brings extensive professional experiences in public financial management.

Upon recommendation by the Constitutional Council, Mr. Raya presented his vision and priority areas to the Parliament Public Hearing Committee of the both Houses of Parliaments, the House of Representatives and House of National Assembly. His priority areas include seven domains such as (1) Independence and Institutional Strengthening, (2) Application of Laws, Standards and Procedures Relating to Auditing, (3) Information Technology Friendly Audit System, (4) Internal Governance, (5) Development of Professionalism in Auditing, (6) Institutional Coordination and Cooperation and (7) Monitoring & Evaluation and Follow Up audit.

He further emphasizes for enhanced collaboration with INTOSAI and its bodies such as ASOSAI communities for the professionalism of public sector audit making it accountable, transparent, professional and ethical.

Mr. Raya believes that mutual cooperation and collaboration for good cause of making effective and impactful supreme audit institutions thereby making a difference in lives of citizen through quality audit services would be more strengthened in days to come.