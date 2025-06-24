EUROSAI Advances in Governance, Cooperation, and External Audit Improvement at its 64th Governing Board Meeting

The European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) held its 64th Governing Board meeting in Stockholm on 17–18 June, bringing together the Heads of the SAIs of Israel (Presidency), Slovakia (1st Vice-Presidency), Lithuania (2nd Vice-President), Spain (Secretariat), the Czech Republic, Italy, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, key progress was presented in the fulfilment of EUROSAI’s strategic objectives, along with the achievements reached in the various governance portfolios.

Regulatory improvements and new lines of support for projects were also approved, in addition to the creation of a coordination team led by the Presidency and Vice Presidencies.

The meeting reinforced EUROSAI’s commitment to cooperation, transparency, and the continuous improvement of public sector external auditing in Europe.

The SAIs of Austria, Ukraine, Estonia, Poland, Germany, Norway, Latvia, Brazil, and Portugal, the European Court of Auditors, as well as the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), participated as observers.