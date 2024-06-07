Reminder of the invitation to help implement the Strategic Development Plan (SDP) for INTOSAI’s Professional Pronouncements

Some weeks ago, the Professional Standards Committee (PSC) contacted all SAIs and Regional Organisations with an appeal to participate in the implementation of its SDP 2023 – 2028.

Through 5 projects, the SDP plans to take a thorough look at the INTOSAI Framework of Professional Pronouncements with a view to improving accessibility, developing clearer and consistent terminology, updating the content and presentation of the INTOSAI Principles, ensuring clarity of the ISSAIs and developing a better approach to providing guidance.

Taking part in this initiative is a great opportunity to provide valuable experience for SAI staff, and a chance to contribute to INTOSAI’s work. The PSC is seeking volunteers from SAIs to contribute to the five projects, which include:

The ‘A’ Initiative – Improving accessibility to the pronouncements

The ‘T’ Initiative – Developing clear and consistent terminology for the IFPP

The ‘P’ Initiative – Updating the content and presentation of the INTOSAI Principles

The ‘I’ Initiative – Ensuring the clarity of the ISSAIs

The ‘G’ Initiative – Developing a better approach to providing guidance

The PSC needs your feedback and nominations of either team leaders or team members by 12 June 2024, as well as an indication which project(s) you could see your institution contributing to in this important IFPP development.

The secretariat of the Professional Standards Committee is available to answer any questions: eca-psc@eca.europa.eu