The 10th General Assembly of the Association of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) with French as a common language (AISCCUF) took a number of important decisions.

Held in Dakar, Senegal, on April 9 and 10, 2025, the AISCCUF General Assembly was opened by the current president of AISCCUF, First President of the Court of Auditors of Senegal, Mamadou Faye, and by the Minister of Finance and Budget of Senegal, Cheikh Diba.

During this General Assembly, AISCCUF adopted its moral report and financial report, presented by Florence Thys, Treasurer of the Association.

In terms of substance, participants exchanged views during a roundtable discussion on climate change mitigation and adaptation audits, during which six SAIs presented their experiences, demonstrating the need for regular exchanges on the subject between French-speaking SAIs. They also discussed the quality of SAIs’ work, particularly in the judicial sphere.

The General Assembly took several important decisions.

First, it approved initial amendments to the statutes, and a working group will propose further amendments to strengthen the governance and sound management of the Association.

Above all, it approved the full membership of five new members, the supreme audit institutions of the following countries: Greece, Egypt, Moldova, Rwanda and Vanuatu, bringing the total number of members to 44! This increase of more than 10% demonstrates the dynamism, attractiveness and growing influence of the Association of French-speaking SAIs.

The accession of the SAI of Egypt is significant because it will take over the presidency of INTOSAI at the 25th INCOSAI Congress, to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from October 27 to 31, 2025. This prospect offers the AISCCUF, which is an associate member of INTOSAI, an opportunity to strengthen its recognition and integration within the international organization of SAIs and to promote the values of the Francophonie even more strongly.

It should be noted that, with Vanuatu, the AISCCUF welcomes its first representative from the Pacific region.

AISCCUF now has 44 members.

All these new members are the culmination of a membership campaign launched on the initiative of Pierre Moscovici and Mamadou Faye, which was conducted throughout 2024. The campaign targeted member countries of the International Organization of La Francophonie whose SAIs were not yet members of AISCCUF.

The General Assembly also approved the creation of a committee of experts on innovations in auditing, whose secretariat will be provided by the Court of Audit of Romania and which will meet in Bucharest from May 5 to 7, 2025.

Finally, it adopted the composition of the Bureau for the period 2025-2028, with the Court of Audit of Djibouti 🇩🇯 elected as Chair and the Chamber of Accounts of the Supreme Court of Cameroon and the Court of Audit of Chad joining the Bureau. At the head of the Committee of Experts, the Court of Auditors of Guinea-Bissau replaces the Court of Auditors of Tunisia, which becomes vice-president of the association. Mamadou Faye was appointed honorary president of the Association. The courts of auditors of France and Belgium will retain their respective permanent functions of secretary general and treasurer.

The AISCCUF has also decided on the following strategic guidelines for the period 2025-2028:

Organize its next professional seminar in Djibouti in the summer of 2025. The Court of Auditors of Tunisia has also offered to organize the 2026 Top Congress.

Intensify the exchange of experiences and best practices among its members.

Improve its governance to make it more flexible and better adapted to the challenges it faces.

Strengthen the integration of AISCCUF into the Francophonie ecosystem and within JURISA, as well as recognition of its role and values within INTOSAI.

Ismahan Mahamoud Ibrahim, First President of the Court of Audit of Djibouti, new President of AISCCUF

Ismahan Mahamoud Ibrahim, the new President of AISCCUF, expressed her pride at being the first woman to hold the presidency of the Association. She also welcomed the gender balance within the Bureau and the strong presence of women at the General Assembly.

She also emphasized her commitment to fully assume her responsibilities in this new role and expressed her desire to create synergy in training and skills development with Crefiaf, which is also chaired by the Court of Audit of Djibouti.

The next AISCCUF General Assembly will take place in Djibouti in 2028.

At the end of the General Assembly, the AISCCUF representatives were received at the Presidency of the Republic of Senegal by President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, in the presence of Senegal’s Minister of Finance and Budget, Cheikh Diba.

For more information, visit the AISCCUF website and subscribe to its newsletter: https://www.aisccuf.org/