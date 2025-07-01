A New Chapter in Caribbean Public Audits: Highlights from the XIII CAROSAI Congress

Author: INTOSAI Journal

Held in Nassau, Bahamas—coinciding with the Office of the Auditor General of Bahamas’ centennial celebrations—the XIII CAROSAI Congress brought together Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from across the Caribbean under the theme “Innovative Approach to Auditing Excellence.” Over several days, delegates explored the future of public sector auditing, focusing on how innovation, digital transformation, and regional cooperation can strengthen accountability and transparency across the region.

SAI Aruba Passes Chair of CAROSAI to SAI Bahamas

After serving as the Chair of CAROSAI for the last three years, Ms. Xiomara Croes-Williams, Chairwoman of the Court of Audit of Aruba, passed the Chairmanship to Miss Brenda Neely, Acting Auditor General of SAI Bahamas. SAI Bahamas will serve as Chair of the region for the next three years.

Digital Transformation in Audit

One of the central themes of the Congress was the expanding role of digital technology in auditing. Caribbean SAIs presented a variety of approaches to leveraging digital tools—ranging from artificial intelligence to data analytics. Ms. Brenda Neely, Acting Auditor General of SAI Bahamas and newly appointed Chair of CAROSAI, emphasized that SAIs must acquire new skills and strengthen partnerships to remain effective in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Contributions from Nicanor Thompson of SAI Bahamas and Carla Pike, Director of Audit of St. Kitts and Nevis, reinforced that while digital tools offer significant opportunities, they must be paired with human insight to ensure the accuracy and relevance of audit results.

Innovation in Citizen Engagement

SAI Sint Maarten presented notable innovations in citizen engagement, including the use of platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and interactive digital environments to communicate audit findings and promote public awareness. Chairman of the General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten Alphons Gumbs and Director at the General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten, Keith de Jong highlighted how these tools have helped increase understanding and engagement, particularly among youth and civil society groups. The CAROSAI Congress participants had an opportunity to explore SAI Sint Maarten’s interactive environment.

SAI Professionalism and Independence

Another key focus was the professionalism and independence of SAIs. Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General of South Africa and Chair of the INTOSAI Capacity Building Committee, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of building trust and achieving sustainable success through strong institutional foundations. She advocated for enhancing the professionalism of CAROSAI members and tailoring global standards to local realities. Stephen Caldwell of the U.S. Government Accountability Office shared how capacity-building efforts are helping the Bahamas meet INTOSAI standards. Aurich Champagnie from Jamaica’s Auditor General’s Department provided insights into how diverse audit types—particularly performance audits—have improved fiscal oversight. Minister Pia Glover-Rolle of the Bahamas added a parliamentary perspective, stressing the value of collaboration between SAIs and public accounts committees.

These themes were echoed in workshops led by Freddy Yves Ndjemba of the INTOSAI Development Initiative, who guided discussions on strategies for maintaining SAI independence and strengthening engagement with public accounts committees. He emphasized the power of SAIs working together in the Caribbean and with stakeholders to strengthen against independence threats.

Environmental Audits

The Congress gave significant attention to environmental and climate-related auditing, reflecting the pressing challenges faced by Caribbean nations, many of which are small island developing states. Hugo Chudyson Freire of SAI Brazil discussed the Climate Scanner initiative, which helps SAIs assess governance, financing, and climate policy implementation. Presentations by Yvonne James, Director of Audit of St. Lucia, Sandra Stephens-Malcolm, Auditor General of Turks and Caicos, and Therese Turner-Jones of MAXGWEN, emphasized that although the Caribbean contributes little to global emissions, it bears a disproportionate burden from climate change. They called for innovation in auditing climate resilience, risk-based approaches in auditing, disaster preparedness, and sustainability programs.

Strengthening Relationships with Development Partners

The Congress also explored the evolving relationship between SAIs and development partners. Johanna Gårdmark of the INTOSAI Capacity Building Committee and Ola Hoem of the INTOSAI Development Initiative led discussions on best practices for auditing donor-funded projects, emphasizing the importance of performance and compliance audits. Yvonne James, Director of Audit of St. Lucia, emphasized that SAIs must lead these audits to ensure they reflect public priorities and deliver intended results. Nicholas Dassen of the Inter-American Development Bank and Andrea St. Rose of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean outlined opportunities for deeper collaboration in advancing transparency, accountability, and strategic planning.

Public trust and transparency were recurring themes throughout the Congress, which also shone through in Caribbean SAIs’ relationships with development partners. Joseph Mubiru Kizito of the World Bank noted that SAIs play a critical role in restoring citizen confidence by providing independent oversight of public resources. Shirley Gayle Sinclair of the Inter-American Development Bank highlighted the importance of breaking down institutional silos and adopting a whole-of-government approach to sustainable development. These reflections underscored the need for SAIs to not only conduct holistic audits but also to communicate their findings in ways that resonate with the public.

Renewing CAROSAI’s Strategic Plan

As the Congress drew to a close, CAROSAI members engaged in a strategic planning session facilitated by Freddy Yves Ndjemba, reflecting on existing priorities and identifying new pathways forward. There was widespread agreement on the need to address emerging challenges—including digital disruption, climate risk, and evolving public expectations—through stronger regional cooperation and innovation.

CAROSAI’s Regional Organization and New Logo

In addition to the Chairmanship being passed to SAI Bahamas, CAROSAI updated its roles within the regional organization. SAI St. Lucia was selected as incoming Chair and will take on the Chairmanship of CAROSAI in 2028. SAI Jamaica was renewed as the Secretary General of CAROSAI, and SAIs St. Maarten and Belize will sit on the CAROSAI Executive Council. SAI Trinidad and Tobago will conduct CAROSAI’s audit, and SAI Suriname will be the new representative for CAROSAI on the Governing Board of INTOSAI.

Following a competitive process out of 26 submissions, CAROSAI selected a new logo, developed from a design from SAI Bermuda. The new logo’s colors reflect the blue of the Caribbean Sea, green of the mountains and the graphic echoes the interlinkages between the SAIs in the region.

Conclusion

In the words of Miss Brenda Neely, “Transformation does not happen in isolation, but in forums like this where we learn from each other, support one another, and commit to regional progress.” While the SAIs of the Caribbean may be small in size, the XIII Congress affirmed their collective strength and determination to lead with integrity, adapt with agility, and continue to champion good governance throughout the region.

For the full photo album from the XIII CAROSAI Congress, please click here.