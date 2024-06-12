The State Audit Office of Viet Nam to Celebrate its 30th Anniversary

By The State Audit Office of Viet Nam

On July 11, 2024, the State Audit Office of Viet Nam (SAV) will celebrate the 30th year of its institutional existence, commemorating three decades of continuous growth and maturity.

This celebratory occasion will encompass a series of events scheduled from July 9th to 11th, 2024. In particular, a central highlight will be the International Conference on “Role of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in Combatting Corruption for the Advancement of Transparency, Public Integrity, and Good Governance”, which aims to promote the role of SAIs in corruption prevention, while also recognizing SAV’s noteworthy contributions in this domain over the past three decades.

Convening distinguished speakers and preeminent experts in the field of public audit and anti-corruption, the Conference aspires to establish a dynamic and productive platform that enables SAIs and international organizations to identify corruption within the challenging context of global economic downturns and international crises, as well as to facilitate a comprehensive exchange of knowledge and best practices in the anti-corruption domain. Particularly, the Conference sets its focus on not only fostering in-depth analysis and discussion to cultivate innovative solutions and breakthrough, effective instruments for corruption prevention and power control, but also creating collaborative opportunities amongst relevant stakeholders, ultimately enhancing the role of SAIs in corruption prevention, promotion of transparency, accountability as well as national financial integrity.