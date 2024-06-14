INTOSAI Development Initiative and ARABOSAI Host Seminar on SAI Independence

On June 3-4, 2024, the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) and ARABOSAI organized a seminar to discuss global and regional challenges on SAI independence and identify suitable advocacy strategies for ARABOSAI members. The Seminar, held in Rabat, Morocco, was opened by Mrs. Zineb EL ADAOUI, First President of the Cour des Comptes of Morocco, who highlighted the need of adopting new, proactive and more effective approaches to dealing with the issue of independence and taking the necessary and timely action in this area.

The Seminar on SAI independence also included the participation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) as way to acknowledge the relevance of Legislative in the implementation of the INTOSAI principles on SAI Independence. Ms. Norah Babic, IPU’s Manager, Technical Cooperation Program, actively contributed to the discussions of the meeting emphasizing the importance of Parliaments in protecting the independence of SAIs.

IDI presented the progress on the Global Project on SAI Independence which is jointly carried out by IDI, OECD and IMF, with the support of the U.S. GAO and the INTOSAI General Secretariat. The Global Project is aimed at establishing a new approach to advocate for the independence of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) through the conceptualization and understanding of the informal factors that influence the implementation of the INTOSAI’s Mexico Declaration principles. ARABOSAI members welcome the Global Project and express their willingness to participate in it.

Dr. Radhi Al Hamadeen, President of Audit Bureau of Jordan, pointed out the need for SAIs to strategically engage with media and academia to get new partners who can advocate for the independence of SAIs. In addition, Dr. Radhi offered to host the 2025 IDI-ARABOSAI seminar on SAI Independence.

To learn more about the INTOSAI Development Initiative’s work on SAI Independence, visit: https://www.idi.no/our-resources/independent-sais