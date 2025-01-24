The Forum for INTOSAI Professional Pronouncements is seeking new members

Standard setting is one of INTOSAI’s most strategically important and visible activities, and the Forum for Professional Pronouncements (FIPP) plays a key role in the process of ensuring the quality of this key output. FIPP comprises 16 volunteer members with an interest in ensuring clear, relevant, and robust standards. This presents a unique opportunity for your SAI to contribute to the development of international standards and methodology for public audit, and through this, impact the quality and effectiveness of public audit globally.

The Forum for INTOSAI Professional Pronouncements (FIPP) is seeking 3 new members to strengthen their team. Two members to start immediately and a further one member to start in 2026.

FIPP supports INTOSAI as an international standard setter and drives the continued development of appropriate standards for public-sector auditing. Members of FIPP engage actively in the standard-development process and define the appropriate level of requirements for public-sector auditing.

By following the link below, you will find a letter from Ms Helga Berger, chair of the Professional Standards Committee, inviting you to give serious consideration to applying for these vacancies or supporting colleagues in your organisation to do so. You will also find annexes with additional information about FIPP and on the application procedure. We request your applications no later than 21 February 2025.