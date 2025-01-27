International Meeting of Performance Audit Critical Thinkers (IMPACT) Conference to be held in Perth, Western Australia from 1-2 April 2025

The Western Australian Office of the Auditor General is excited to invite you to International Meeting of Performance Audit Critical Thinkers 2025!

Established in 2016 as an initiative of the Australasian Council of Auditors-General, the responsibility to host this biennial conference rotates among ACAG Audit Offices. As the only Australian-led international conference dedicated to public sector performance audit, we at the OAG look forward to welcoming our fellow performance audit peers to Perth, Western Australia.

Themed Performance Auditing with Insight, Influence, and Independence, the 2025 conference will take place in Perth on the 1st and 2nd of April. This two-day in-person conference offers you a unique opportunity to share ideas and innovations with other auditing offices, discuss emerging topics, and devise solutions to addressing performance auditing issues in a time of increasing complexity and rapid change.

The conference is taking place at the beautiful riverfront Ritz-Carlton in Elizabeth Quay in the CBD. Exclusive accommodation rates have been negotiated at the conference venue and also at the neighbouring hotel, Double Tree by Hilton, Perth Waterfront, that you can access through a link on the IMPACT 2025 Conference website. Alternatively, a little further away and closer to the hustle and bustle of Perth’s malls, are a number of other options including hotels you can book directly – the Art Series – The Adnate, Novotel and Ibis Perth.

For all event enquiries, please contact impact25@eventandconferenceco.com.au