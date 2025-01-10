News in Brief

General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Assumes Second Chairmanship Term for ARABOSAI

January 10, 2025

The General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) unanimously approved the General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (GCA) chairmanship for the period 2025-2028 and its hosting of the 15th session of the General Assembly, scheduled for late 2025.

The GCA became the first member of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) to assume the chairmanship for two consecutive terms (2022-2025 and 2025-2028) since its establishment in 1976.

