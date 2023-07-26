SAI Brazil approves internal guidelines on citizen participation

During the first quarter of this year, in its pursuit of strengthening of citizen participation, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU – SAI Brazil) joined the Citizen Participation Commission (CPC) of the Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Supreme Audit Institutions (OLACEFS) and the Task Force on Citizen Participation and Civil Society Engagement (TFCP) within the Capacity Building Committee (CBC) of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

Considering that citizen participation is one of the priority themes of the institution’s administration, the Court, through its General Secretariat of External Control (Segecex), recently approved the Segecex Ordinance No. 24 of June 19, 2023, to expand the institutional relationship with society in all phases of the TCU’s external control actions, as well as in panels, public dialogues, and other events.

The approved guidelines have a recommendatory nature, and it is up to the External Control Secretariat for Consensual Resolution and Conflict Prevention (SecexConsenso) to clarify doubts; receive suggestions for improvement; and keep them updated.

The guidelines for citizen participation include recommended actions across all phases of the audit. Examples of the guidelines include: more direct participation in control, such as evaluating the possibility of adopting paths for citizen participation in the audit planning stage; monitoring and support in determinations and recommendations through engaging citizen participation entities in the monitoring of judgements, and; expanding access to information by conducting education actions to stimulate citizen participation and transparency.

