Applications Open for U.S. GAO’s 2025 International Auditor Fellowship Program (IAFP)

The U.S. GAO’s International Auditor Fellowship Program, (IAFP) is now accepting applications. Deadline for submission is September 2, 2024. The 2025 program begins April 2 and ends July 2.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.gao.gov/about/what-gao-does/audit-role/fellows

Accountability and transparency are key to advancing good governance, and supreme audit institutions (SAI) play a critical role in improving government performance.

GAO’s annual International Auditor Fellowship Program is designed to strengthen the ability of SAIs to fulfill their missions and enhance accountability and governance worldwide.

As a member of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), GAO initiated this program in 1979 in response to increased federal government expenditures abroad and the related need to strengthen accountability over these funds. Participants are nominated by their leadership with the expectation that they will transfer the knowledge and skills gained to their organizations.

During the 3-month intensive, multifaceted learning program, Fellows explore a variety of audit techniques and approaches with an emphasis on the skills required to conduct performance audits through classroom instruction, observance of key management meetings, and exposure to the U.S. intergovernmental audit experience. Fellows also develop strategies to implement change and transfer knowledge to their respective SAI as a capstone project. Over 640 middle- to-senior-level officials from the SAIs of 109 countries have graduated from the program. Many of them have since become Auditors General, Deputy Auditors General, or Government Ministers.

To apply for the 2025 program, heads of SAIs can nominate up to two, middle-to-senior level candidates from their audit office. The nominee(s) should complete an application, which requires the head of SAI’s personal, signed recommendation and insight on how the nominee would transfer the knowledge, skills, and experience gained to their SAI colleagues. Applications should be returned no later than September 2, 2024.

Please visit the U.S. GAO IAFP webpage to learn more.