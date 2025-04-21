Planning Workshop Brings Together Portuguese-speaking SAIs to Advance Gender-Based Violence Audit

A technical workshop will gather audit teams from six SAIs to plan the Coordinated Audit on Gender-Based Violence. The five-day, in-person planning workshop will take place in Maputo, with support from the OISC/CPLP, GIZ, SAI Mozambique and Pro PALOP-TL.

From April 21 to 25, 2025, the city of Maputo will host a key Planning Workshop as part of the Coordinated Performance Audit on Gender-Based Violence (ACVBG). The event will bring together audit teams from the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of Angola, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Príncipe, Mozambique, and Timor-Leste. With the support of the Organization of Portuguese-speaking SAIs (OISC/CPLP), the Administrative Court of Mozambique, the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), and the Pro PALOP-TL SAI Programme—funded by the European Union and implemented with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) —the workshop marks a significant step toward strengthening oversight of public policies aimed at addressing gender-based violence across Portuguese-speaking countries.

This workshop represents the second major phase of the ACVBG. The first took place in December 2024 in Praia, Cabo Verde, where audit teams received comprehensive training on gender issues. That foundational training equipped participants with the critical knowledge needed to approach gender-based violence with greater nuance and effectiveness throughout the audit process.

Held in person over five working days, the Planning Workshop will foster technical exchange, capacity-building, and collaborative planning among participating audit teams. The agenda includes validating the audit’s planning matrix, deepening understanding of performance audit methodologies and gender equality themes and aligning on the objectives and procedures of the audit. It will also feature in-depth discussions on the impact of gender-based violence on women and the role of governments in addressing this pervasive issue, encouraging the exchange of diverse perspectives across institutions.

A key outcome of the workshop will be the completion and validation of the audit planning matrix, which will guide the implementation of the fieldwork phase across all participating SAIs. In addition, a comprehensive set of indicators and an assessment scale, developed by the technical consultant coordinating the audit, will be introduced to enhance communication and facilitate the clear and impactful presentation of findings.

The workshop also aims to provide space for reflection, peer learning, and integration among participants, contributing to the overall effectiveness of the upcoming audit phase. By the end of the week, audit teams are expected to have a firm grasp of the planning matrix and be fully prepared to implement it within their respective national contexts.

The GBV Coordinated Audit

The ACVBG applies a performance audit methodology tailored to the realities of the PALOP-TL (Portuguese-speaking African Countries and Timor-Leste), emphasizing the role of SAIs in advancing the 2030 Agenda. The audit process unfolds across six phases: preparation, training, planning, execution, consolidation, and reporting. Key milestones include the December 2024 training workshop in Cabo Verde, the current planning session in Maputo, and a final consolidation workshop in November 2025. The initiative will culminate in April 2026 with the release of a summary report.

Through the OISC/CPLP General Secretariat, the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) is playing an important role in supporting these efforts, sharing its experience and methodological insights gained during the OLACEFS Coordinated Audit on Gender-Based Violence conducted in Latin America in 2023. This technical cooperation reinforces South-South collaboration and promotes the transfer of knowledge between audit institutions that share common challenges and goals.

This coordinated effort reflects a shared commitment among Portuguese-speaking SAIs to tackle gender-based violence through data-driven oversight, transparency, and international cooperation. Initiatives like the ACVBG play a vital role in building more just, inclusive, and equitable societies throughout the PALOP-TL region and beyond.