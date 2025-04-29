INTOSAI Development Initiative and the INTOSAI Working Group on Public Debt Host Joint Webinar

Join the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) for a joint global webinar organised by the Working Group on Public Debt (WGPD) in collaboration with IDI, exclusively for the INTOSAI community. This webinar will provide valuable insights into public debt sustainability and the pivotal roles Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) play in this domain.

The objectives of the webinar are as follows:

To provide an introduction and better appreciation of public debt sustainability and the roles of SAIs To determine the tools or parameters used in assessing debt sustainability and the importance of having a sound debt sustainability analysis (DSA) for fiscal policy and long-term fiscal health To understand the strategies and practices used to reduce public borrowings to sustainable levels, and borrowing risks, emphasizing innovative approaches and lessons learned To learn from the best practices of SAIs in the audit of public debt sustainability

This is an essential opportunity for INTOSAI members to engage in valuable discussions and share knowledge on ensuring fiscal resilience.

The webinar will be offered in two sessions to accommodate participants in different time zones.

Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Session 1: 08:00 AM CET – Please register here

Session 2: 15:00 CET – Please register here

Format: The sessions will be in English with simultaneous interpretation into Arabic, French and Spanish.

