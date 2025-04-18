Nominations and Applications Open For U.S. GAO’s 2026 International Auditor Fellowship Program

The Government Accountability Office is hereby pleased to invite your Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) to nominate individuals to participate in the 2026 International Auditor Fellowship Program (IAFP) that will run from April 1, 2026 through July 1, 2026. The deadline for submissions is August 1, 2025.

The individuals selected for the fellowship engage in a comprehensive 13-week program that includes classroom instruction, observance of key management practices, exposure to the U.S. intergovernmental audit community, and development of strategies to implement change within their respective SAI.

The program focuses on performance audits and leadership development. In addition, participants prepare a capstone project to introduce a plan or strategy to their SAIs. Typically, the head of the SAI identifies the plan or project as part of the nomination process.

As a member of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), GAO initiated this program in 1979 in response to increased federal government expenditures abroad and the related need to strengthen accountability over these funds. Participants are nominated by their leadership with the expectation that they will transfer the knowledge and skills gained to their organizations. This is achieved through an emphasis on continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and cultivating professional networks among SAIs and other partners in the accountability community.

If your SAI would like to participate in the 2026 program, each SAI may nominate up to two, middle-to-senior level candidates from your audit office. Nominee(s) should complete the application, which requires your SAI Head’s personal, signed recommendation and insight on how the nominee would transfer the knowledge, skills, and experience gained to their SAI colleagues.

While there is no tuition for the program, participating SAIs are responsible for securing the required funding for travel and living expenses.

The completed application should be returned no later than August 1, 2025. An electronic copy of the application is available by visiting https://www.gao.gov/about/what-gao-does/audit-role/fellows/ or by sending a request to IAFPCurriculum@gao.gov.

If you need additional information or have any questions, kindly send your correspondence to IAFPCurriculum@gao.gov. We look forward to hearing from you.