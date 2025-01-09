Board of Audit of Japan Issues FY 2023 Audit Report

Dr. TANAKA Yayoi, President of the Board of Audit of Japan (the Board), handed the annual Audit Report Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 to Prime Minister ISHIBA Shigeru on November 6, 2024. The Cabinet then submitted the report to the Diet (Japan’s bicameral legislature), along with the final accounts of State expenditures and revenues.

President of the Board of Audit, Dr. TANAKA Yayoi (left), and Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. ISHIBA Shigeru.

Source: Official Website of the Prime Minister of Japan and His Cabinet

The report contains the results of 345 audits the Board conducted from October 2023 to September 2024 on the final accounts of FY 2023 expenditures and revenues of the State and government-affiliated institutions. The Board found nearly $466 million USD in “improper amounts.” (For the definition of “improper amounts,” visit www.jbaudit.go.jp/english/.)

The Board has been continuously conducting agile, flexible audits and responding to issues in a timely and appropriate manner. In the FY 2023 report, the Board noted issues on several matters, including:

Expenses related to COVID-19 countermeasures;

Expenses related to measures to deal with soaring prices

Social security;

Digital;

Securing the safety and wellbeing of citizens;

Effect of project operations;

Proper budget execution and appropriate public accounts management; and

Assets, funds, and stocks.

At any time throughout the year (even prior to the annual audit report), the Board may report to the Diet and the Cabinet on matters it deems necessary, in accordance with the Board of Audit Act. In 2024, the Board issued one special report and submitted them to the Diet and Cabinet prior to issuing the FY 2023 annual audit report. Likewise, under the Diet Act, the Board may conduct and report the results of audits of specific topics requested by the Diet.

For additional information, please contact the Board at liaison@jbaudit.go.jp.

Website: https://www.jbaudit.go.jp/english/