The Forum for INTOSAI Professional Pronouncements Seeks New Members

The following letter is from Ms Helga Berger, the Chair of the PSC, who writes about the call for volunteers to support the quality of INTOSAI’s standards.

Dear colleague,

Standard setting is one of INTOSAI’s most strategically important and visible activities, and the Forum for Professional Pronouncements (FIPP) plays a key role in the process of ensuring the quality of this key output. FIPP comprises 16 volunteer members with an interest in ensuring clear, relevant, and robust standards. More information on how FIPP operates can be found on FIPP’s website www.intosaifipp.org/.

Due to the anticipated departure of three members at the end of their mandates, we are now launching a procedure to attract new members from around the SAI community. This presents a unique opportunity for your SAI to contribute to the development of international standards and methodology for public audit, and through this, impact the quality and effectiveness of public audit globally.

FIPP’s work resonates across the global SAI community. By availing staff to this essential work of improving auditing standards, your SAI will foster goodwill and mutual respect among SAIs worldwide. In return, through this interesting but demanding work, your staff will gain profound insights into

international standards and audit quality, along with invaluable experience in international collaboration and an extensive network within the global SAI community.

For further details on application requirements and technical information, please refer to Annexes I-IV, linked here.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Ms Helga Berger

Chair of the PSC