Save the Date: French-speaking event on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Yaoundé, Cameroon from July 2 to 4, 2024

The French-speaking SAIs Association (Aisccuf), is organizing the third edition of its TOP Congress, from July 2 to 4, 2024.

Aisccuf is a professional network affiliated to the International Organization of French-speaking world (Organisation internationale de la Francophonie – OIF). It is currently chaired by the SAI of Senegal and the French Cour des Comptes provides the permanent general secretariat.

In French, « Tonique » « Opérationnel » and « Performant » (TOP) abbreviation signifies the best of their kind and the respective adjectives translate as vibrant, reliable, and efficient. This TOP Congress, aimed at the driving forces behind SAIs, their younger staff, will focus on how SAIs take SDGs into account, and the impact of their work on stakeholders. It extends the professional seminar held in Bucharest in July 2023, at which Aisccuf and its members made commitments to the SDGs.

This event, hosted by the SAI of Cameroon and labeled by the Festival de la Francophonie, will bring together nearly 80 representatives from more than a dozen French-speaking SAIs, who will share their experiences. It will be punctuated by plenary sessions and practical workshops on auditing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the methodology and professional skills to be mobilized for such audits, and how to strengthen the impact of this work among citizens.

Find out more about Aisccuf’s commitments to the SDGs: https://www.aisccuf.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/lengagement-des-isc-en-faveur-des-odd-version-courte.pdf

Discover the Aisccuf website and subscribe to its newsletter: https://www.aisccuf.org/