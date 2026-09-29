INTOSAI Journal Thanks Pete Knopes for 19 Years of Support and Stewardship

Mr. Pete Knopes has supported the INTOSAI Journal since 2007, leading the financial oversight of the Journal. On the eve of his retirement from the U.S. GAO, we want to thank him for all of his support and contributions to ensuring that the Journal consistently and continuously provides sounds stewardship of its resources to extend knowledge sharing across the INTOSAI community.

For nearly two decades, Pete has been in charge of managing the INTOSAI Journal’s external audit. He has effectively prepared our financial statements, worked with our external auditors and managed the audit process. His work has consistently contributed to the Journal’s clean audit opinions, and has strengthened the Journal’s internal financial processes. We are so grateful not only for his financial oversight work, but for his support and guidance of the Journal more broadly as well.

Pete is the longest serving member of the Journal’s team, and with that, he has seen the Journal through its journey from the days of physical issue distribution to its digital transformation. We have benefited from his institutional knowledge and kindness in welcoming in new Journal leaders from each editorial era.

Over the last year, he has supported the INTOSAI Journal’s new accountant, Ms. Jeanette Owens, in taking over his position. Pete leaves the INTOSAI Journal in very good hands.

Beyond his responsibilities with the INTOSAI Journal, since 2002, Pete has supported the U.S. GAO in a similar role, but on a larger scale, preparing the agency’s financial statements and overseeing the agency’s external audit process.

We congratulate Pete on a fruitful career and on his retirement. He will be missed, but we are grateful for all of his contributions to the INTOSAI Journal. We wish him all of the best in his next chapter!