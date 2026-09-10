INTOSAI ClimateScanner Summit to Take Place on 5 and 6 of November 2026

Minister Vital do Rêgo, President of the Federal Court of Accounts of Brazil and President of OLACEFS invites the INTOSAI community to the ClimateScanner Summit 2026: From Data to Action, a high-level event bringing together Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs), experts and partners. The Summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 5 and 6 November 2026, and is organized by the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), in collaboration with the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Summit aims to provide a platform for reflecting on the results and impacts of the ClimateScanner initiative, discussing how its data can support governments and SAIs in advancing climate action, and collectively shaping the future of the initiative. The meeting will also promote discussions on critical challenges in global climate governance, foster exchanges on regional and national experiences — including the Brazilian subnational implementation through Painel ClimaBrasil — and advance the institutionalization of ClimateScanner as a long-term monitoring effort.

In line with the commitment to leaving no one behind, the Summit is also open to SAIs that have not yet participated in the ClimateScanner initiative. Minister Vital do Rêgo looks forward both to welcoming SAIs that have already contributed to the project and to engaging with those interested in joining the initiative in the future.

To support the organization of the event and accurately estimate attendance, organizers kindly ask that all participants from your institution complete the online registration form at https://forms.gle/AB8V57iTdr5s7fe46 by 18 September 2026. Each SAI may register a delegation of up to three representatives. Participants will be responsible for all costs related to travel, accommodation, and visa arrangements.

If you require a visa to enter Brazil, you are encouraged to apply at the nearest Brazilian Consulate as early as possible to ensure sufficient processing time before the event. If you require a visa facilitation letter, please indicate this in the online registration form. The meeting will be held in English, with simultaneous interpretation into Arabic, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Further information on logistical arrangements will be shared in due course. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the organizing team at climate@tcu.gov.br.

By combining evidence, experience, and engagement, we can continue strengthening the role of SAIs in addressing the climate crisis.

Minister Vital do Rêgo looks forward to welcoming you in person to Rio de Janeiro.