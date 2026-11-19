This article was originally published on the INTOSAI website on November 17, 2026.

Strengthening public sector auditing and enhancing the impact of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in times of rapid change were at the heart of the 80th meeting of the INTOSAI Governing Board, organized in Vienna, Austria, on 16 and 17 November 2026.

The meeting brought together more than 100 representatives of SAIs and international organizations from more than 30 countries at the historic Vienna Hofburg, former imperial palace and congress centre with a long tradition of international dialogue and strategic, institutional decision-making. Against this backdrop, the members of the INTOSAI Governing Board seized the opportunity to exchange perspectives, address emerging challenges and identify common approaches to shaping the future of public sector auditing.

Discussions focused on a range of topical and forward-looking issues, including the use of artificial intelligence in auditing, sustainability challenges and the vital contribution of SAIs to strengthening public trust in public institutions.

The Governing Board furthermore adopted a number of key decisions that will, on the one hand, guide INTOSAI’s future activities and, on the other hand, further strengthen its efforts to support SAIs worldwide in fulfilling their mandates. These included, among others, the following:

Approval of the overarching Congress Theme for XXVI INCOSAI 2028 “Advancing Accountability for a Sustainable Future”, including Subtheme I “Strengthening a Governance Architecture for a Sustainable Future” and Subtheme II “AI-Enabled Innovation and Shared Knowledge for Sustainable Public Governance”

Admission of the SAIs of the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Montserrat, the Cayman Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands as Affiliate Members of INTOSAI in accordance with Art. 2 para. 5 and 6 of the INTOSAI Statutes

Approval of the overall approach for developing the INTOSAI Strategic Plan 2029–2034 and the Terms of Reference for the INTOSAI Task Force on Strategic Planning

Endorsement of changes to the Classification Principles for INTOSAI Professional Pronouncements, establishing the category of “Foundational Principles” comprising INTOSAI-P 1 (Lima Declaration) and INTOSAI-P 10 (Mexico Declaration on SAI Independence): by elevating INTOSAI-P 10 to the same level as INTOSAI-P 1, this decision recognizes the fundamental institutional significance of the Mexico Declaration

Endorsement of the revised Strategic Development Plan for the INTOSAI Framework of Professional Pronouncements for the period 2023–2028

Taking note of the results of Phase 1 of the 2026 International Competition on the IFPP, in which 299 participants from 60 SAIs sat the exam and 97 qualified for Phase 2

Taking note of the transition of the IntoSAINT chairmanship from SAI Mexico to SAI Norway and welcome the revised IntoSAINT Handbook and renewed approach to strengthening organisational integrity, leadership and public trust within SAIs

Taking note of the CBC’s strategic reflection following the independent external evaluation of its work for the period 2014–25

Taking note of six documents developed under the KSC by the working groups WGPD, WGFACM and WGAEI under QA procedure for non-IFPP documents

Confirming the decision of the Forum for INTOSAI Professional Pronouncements (FIPP) to withdraw GUID 5200 – Activities with an Environmental Perspective; GUID 5201 – Environmental Auditing in the Context of Financial and Compliance Audits; and GUID 5203 – Cooperation on Audits of International Environmental Accords from the INTOSAI Framework of Professional Pronouncements, with the proposed effective date in January 2027

Based on established practice, the INTOSAI Regional Organizations were also invited to contribute their expertise, experience and lessons learned in the framework of two roundtable discussions. In the framework of the first roundtable, the SAI of the Czech Republic facilitated a discussion on overarching topics such as finance, communication and member engagement, based on the guiding theme of inclusiveness and the paper “EUROSAI Inclusiveness Survey Analysis”. The second roundtable, led by the SAI of Brazil, concentrated on the work of the SCEI Project Group on Erosion of Trust. The latter is developing, in close cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme, a strategic foresight report on the topic of eroding trust in public institutions. The draft report includes a set of nine strategic options for INTOSAI and SAIs, which were discussed to inform strategic decision-making.

The INTOSAI Governing Board. Source: INTOSAI General Secretariat

On the sidelines of the Governing Board meeting, INTOSAI and the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), strengthening cooperation between the global external and internal audit communities – united by a shared commitment to promoting good governance, transparency and public accountability.