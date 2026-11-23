Leaving No SAI Behind: Lessons from Nearly a Decade of Supporting SAIs in Challenging Environments

Author: Godwin Matte, Assistant Director General of SAI Governance, INTOSAI Development Initiative

This article was originally published on the INTOSAI Development Initiative’s website on 27 October 2026.

Effective oversight of public finances can be challenging even under favourable conditions. In fragile and challenging contexts, Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) often face additional obstacles, ranging from outdated technology and limited resources to institutional backlogs and complex political and institutional environments.

This is the reality for several SAIs working in challenging and fragile contexts. It is also why the INTOSAI Development Initiative’s (IDI) Bilateral Support policy and portfolio exist.

Since 2017, IDI, together with various partners, has provided long-term and tailored support to these SAIs to ensure they are not left behind and are strengthened to contribute meaningfully to better public financial management and accountability.

Starting with Somalia and South Sudan in 2017, the portfolio has grown to more than 15 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, Central America, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Along the way, we documented important successes and learned valuable lessons about what it takes to develop sustainable capacity in difficult contexts.

What Progress Looks Like in Practice

South Sudan is a good example. After years of conflict and severe economic challenges, the National Audit Chamber of South Sudan faced a significant financial audit backlog dating back to 2011, limited resources and largely manual audit processes. Over time, it has worked to reduce the backlog while gradually shifting from paper-based audits to more digitalised processes.

Progress has not only been technical. In 2024, Parliament discussed a performance audit report for the first time, prompting immediate follow-up actions. In a context where parliamentary scrutiny of audit findings had historically been very limited, this represented an important step.

The lesson is that meaningful change does not always start with large reforms. Sometimes it starts with a completed audit, a report being tabled, Parliamentary engagement, or an institution getting the basic tools it needs to do its job.

Madagascar provides another example of why long-term institutional investment matters. After several years of developing internal capacity and producing increasingly relevant audit work, the Court of Accounts was called upon to undertake an all-of-government audit within 90 days following the change in government in 2025.

What mattered was not only the audit itself, but that the institution had built enough capacity and credibility to take on such a demanding assignment.

In the Caribbean, the SAIs of Belize and Dominica, both with fewer than 30 audit staff, have made meaningful gains in digitalising their audit processes and strengthening their audit methodologies. For small island developing states (SIDS), where institutions are often small and specialised staff are limited, these improvements can significantly improve the quality and timeliness of audit work.

In Lebanon, we have continued working with the SAI throughout a particularly difficult period in the region. What has stood out most is the resilience of the leadership and staff, and their commitment to keep strengthening the institution despite the wider challenges around them.

Progress in Challenging and Fragile Contexts is Seldom Straightforward

In some cases, civil war and other forms of political instability have interrupted support. In Haiti, despite several attempts, we could not properly launch the project. In Guinea and Niger, political developments required us to suspend support.

These experiences have forced us to think more creatively about how we can deliver and sustain support amid uncertainty. They have also reinforced the importance of flexibility, long-term relationships and adapting our support when circumstances change.

Importantly, the SAIs themselves have often remained resilient and committed to strengthening public accountability.

IDI Cannot Deliver this Work Alone

IDI supplements its technical expertise with a network of peer SAIs that dedicate staff to these projects on an in-kind basis. We have partnered with more than 15 SAIs worldwide and, between 2024 and 2025, received an estimated USD 1 million in in-kind support.

Peer SAIs bring technical expertise, practical experience from similar challenges and contextual understanding. This has been particularly useful in difficult environments, where standard approaches do not always work. Importantly, the learning is bidirectional, with peer institutions often taking lessons from the countries they support back into their own organisations.

In many ways, this is what INTOSAI cooperation is about: peer-to-peer learning and sustainable capacity development.

We also work closely with INTOSAI regional organisations, including AFROSAI-E, CREFIAF, CAROSAI, ARABOSAI, and others, which play an important role in ensuring support connects to regional structures and remains sustainable over time.

Donor Flexibility is Equally Important

Several donors, particularly through the INTOSAI Donor Cooperation (IDC), have remained committed to supporting SAIs in difficult contexts, with an understanding that results take time and that programmes sometimes need to adapt to political and institutional realities.

With support from the Governments of Norway, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Latvia, the European Commission and various multilateral development banks, more than USD 10 million has been invested in these projects over the last five years.

A SAI Cannot Become Effective in Isolation

In many of the countries where we work, the challenges faced by the SAI are part of wider weaknesses across government institutions. Limited financial reporting capacity within a Ministry of Finance may mean that financial statements are not prepared on time, preventing the SAI from carrying out timely financial audits. Limited parliamentary oversight may mean that even good audit reports receive insufficient scrutiny or follow-up.

Strengthening the SAI is therefore only one part of the accountability chain.

This makes coordination with partners supporting Ministries of Finance, Parliaments, tax authorities and other public institutions increasingly important. If different parts of the public financial management system are strengthened in isolation, the overall impact will remain limited.

After nearly a decade of bilateral support, perhaps the clearest lesson is that change in these contexts takes time. But sustained engagement alone is not enough. Success also depends on identifying realistic institutional priorities, building strong national ownership, and ensuring that improvements can be maintained beyond individual projects.

At the same time, the impact of even relatively small improvements cannot be underestimated. In countries where audit coverage has historically been low, an audit completed on time, a backlog reduced, a parliamentary hearing held, or an institution trusted with a critical audit can represent a significant shift.

For IDI, bilateral support will therefore remain a core part of our work.

The question is not whether SAIs operating with severe constraints can make a difference. Our experience shows that they can.

The real question is how the wider INTOSAI community and development partners can continue providing the sustained, flexible and context-sensitive support these SAIs need.

Ensuring that no SAI is left behind is not only about strengthening audit institutions. It is also about ensuring citizens can count on institutions that question how public money is used and hold governments to account.

Explore IDI’s work with SAIs in challenging contexts.