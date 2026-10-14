Inside INTOSAI

Call for Expressions of Interest: Join the IDI Board

By:
October 14, 2026

IDI is inviting qualified individuals to submit an Expression of Interest to serve on the IDI Board, with one position becoming vacant as of 30 November 2026.

The IDI Board consists of 10 members, mostly comprised of heads of Supreme Audit Institutions. It provides strategic direction and oversees the management of the foundation. Board members serve a three-year term, with the possibility of one renewal.

Expressions of Interest should be submitted by 31 October 2026.

For information about the role, eligibility and application process, please refer to the official invitation letter.

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