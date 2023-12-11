General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia Celebrates Centennial Anniversary

On Wednesday December 6, 2023, the General Court of Audit – الديوان العام للمحاسبة commemorated a significant milestone as it reached 100 years of preserving public funds and maintaining accountability. An event celebrating the General Court of Audit (GCA)’s centennial anniversary was held under the patronage of H.E. the President of GCA, Dr. Hussam Al-Angari, and was attended by several dignitaries from within the Saudi Arabia Kingdom. Additionally, Excellencies, the Presidents of peer SAIs in various countries, and the President of INTOSAI were also present.

In a speech delivered on this significant occasion, His Excellency President Dr. Hussam Al-Angari reflected on the insightful vision of His Majesty King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, who established the foundations of the GCA’s work, empowering the Court to exercise its powers in financial auditing, compliance, and performance auditing with great efficiency. His Majesty recognized the importance of establishing a specialized auditing body to oversee the state’s financial resources. This visionary decision stemmed from the belief that safeguarding these resources is fundamental to achieving comprehensive growth and renaissance. GCA stands as a cornerstone in the first building block of the administrative and financial system in the Kingdom. The stages of development it has undergone led to its current position in this auspicious era, aligning with the great renaissance unfolding in the Kingdom as outlined in its Vision 2030.

Dr. Al-Angari also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their unwavering support toward GCA, which in turn has granted the GCA with financial and administrative independence. These steps align with international best practices, shaping GCA’s role from “monitoring” to “accounting.” GCA now exercises its professional duties comprehensively in financial auditing, collaborating seamlessly with audited entities. It stands as a genuine partner in the Kingdom’s remarkable renaissance.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Mr. Bruno Dantas, the INTOSAI Chair; Mr. Einar Gorrissen, the General Director for the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI); and His Excellency Mr. Hisham Badoui, the INTOSAI first Vice Chair made profound speeches, recognizing the GCA’s efforts in promoting accountability on an international and regional scale. In addition, INTOSAI General Secretariat Dr. Margit Kraker, and Mr. Gene L. Dodaro, US Comptroller General shared recorded remarks about the GCA’s contributions to the international auditing community.

The ceremony featured an exhibition showcasing the history of GCA, highlighting its various stages, titles, specializations, organizational affiliations, and presidents. The exhibition also focused on GCA’s achievements in institutional capabilities, digital transformation, and its representation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in international and regional organizations of supreme institutions of public financial auditing and accounting.

Additionally, the INTOSAI Governing Board recently adopted the proposal to nominate the General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia to host the INCOSAI XXVII in 2031.



Learn more about the GCA’s establishment and developmental milestones, spanning over 100 years here, and watch the 100th anniversary video below!