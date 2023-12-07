Appointment of Mr Pieter Duisenberg as the new president of the Netherlands Court of Audit

Pieter Duisenberg was appointed as a board member and president of the Netherlands Court of Audit at an extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday, 5 September 2023. The Court of Audit’s board is therefore once again complete, following the departure of Arno Visser at the end of last year.

The appointment of Mr Duisenberg to the board of the Court of Audit follows his nomination by the House of Representatives on 9 May 2023. Following consultations with the other board members, he was also appointed president on the recommendation of the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Mr Duisenberg studied Macro- and Monetary Economics at Erasmus University, Rotterdam, and is a registered controller. In his previous position, he was the chair of the Universities of the Netherlands association (formerly known as VSNU). Before that, he served as a member of the House of Representatives, where he committed himself to ensuring effective control of government expenditure, including making proposals to improve Parliament’s handling of how the government accounts for policy pursued.