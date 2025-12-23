Winter 2025 Issue of EUROSAI Innovations Published

EUROSAI Innovations is the newsletter dedicated to innovative audit approaches, new ways of engaging with stakeholders or new management concepts. It is published by the Project Group “Innovations in EUROSAI”, led by the French SAI (the Cour des comptes), and is part of EUROSAI’s strategic goal 1 (SG1).

The Winter 2025 issue is focused on Innovations within EUROSAI Working Groups and Project Groups.

In this issue, which contains an editorial from Pierre Moscovici, First president of the French Cour des comptes, discover how 9 european supreme audit institutions are contributing to innovation within Working and Projects Groups of the European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI): the European Court of Auditors, the State Audit Office of Latvia (Valsts kontrole), the National Audit Office of Lithuania, the National Audit Office Malta, the Supreme Audit Office of Poland (Supreme Audit Office (NIK)), the Tribunal de Contas de Portugal, the Slovakian Supreme Audit Office (Najvyšší kontrolný úrad Slovenskej republiky), the UK National Audit Office, and the French Cour des comptes.

Thanks to the interest of its content and to the involvement of all its contributors, the EUROSAI Innovations Newsletter was ranked third (and first of the project groups) among the most relevant and useful of the 20 projects and working groups within Eurosai SG1, by a survey conducted by Eurosai SG1 to evaluate the last completed strategic plan.

You can read every issue of the Newsletter on the EUROSAI website.

The next issue, scheduled for Summer 2026, will be focusing on the following theme: ” The Innovation Ecosystem“.

Read the Winter 2025 issue #12 here.