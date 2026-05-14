Applications Open for U.S. GAO’s 2027 International Auditor Fellowship Program (IAFP)

The U.S. GAO’s International Auditor Fellowship Program, (IAFP) is now accepting applications. Deadline for submission is August 15, 2026. The 2025 program begins March 31, 2027 and ends June 30, 2027.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.gao.gov/about/what-gao-does/audit-role/fellows

Accountability and transparency are key to advancing good governance, and supreme audit institutions (SAI) play a critical role in improving government performance.

GAO’s annual International Auditor Fellowship Program is designed to strengthen the ability of SAIs to fulfill their missions and enhance accountability and governance worldwide.

As a member of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), GAO initiated this program in 1979 in response to increased federal government expenditures abroad and the related need to strengthen accountability over these funds. The program enhances the effectiveness of U.S. public funds by helping other national audit offices build capacity for strengthening financial transparency, reducing corruption, and fostering stable economic environments that benefit American financial assistance, trade, and investment. Participants are nominated by their leadership with the expectation that they will transfer the knowledge and skills gained to their organizations.

During the 3-month intensive, multifaceted learning program, Fellows explore a variety of audit techniques and approaches with an emphasis on the skills required to conduct performance audits. Fellows develop strategies to implement change and transfer knowledge to their respective SAI. Over 660 middle- to-senior-level officials from the SAIs of 111 countries have graduated from the program. Many of them have advanced to senior leadership positions in their respective audit institutions or governments.

To apply for the 2027 program, heads of SAIs can nominate up to two, middle-to-senior level candidates from their audit office. The nominee(s) should complete an application, which requires the head of SAI’s personal, signed recommendation and insight on how the nominee would transfer the knowledge, skills, and experience gained to their SAI colleagues. Applications should be returned no later than August 15, 2026.

While there is no tuition for the program, participating SAIs are responsible for securing the required funding for travel and living expenses. The estimated total cost for the 2026 program ranged from $28,430 to $35,630.

Please visit the U.S. GAO IAFP webpage to learn more.