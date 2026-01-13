Call for Nominations for Candidates to the Forum for INTOSAI Professional Pronouncements

The Professional Standards Committee (PSC) is calling for expressions of interest for the Forum for INTOSAI Professional Pronouncements (FIPP).

FIPP supports INTOSAI as an international standard setter and drives the continued development of appropriate standards for public-sector auditing. Members of FIPP engage actively in the standard-development process and define the appropriate level of requirements for public-sector auditing.

The PSC invites SAIs to participate in this important work by nominating candidates for one immediate vacancy in FIPP and for a reserve list for future appointments: Nomination Form.

For additional information, please find a letter from Ms. Helga Berger and Mr. Vital do Rêgo Filho, Chair and Vice-Chair of the Professional Standards Committee, inviting you to consider applying or supporting colleagues in your organization to do so: Letter.

You will also find annexes with additional information about FIPP and the application procedure: Annexes.

The PSC requests applications no later than 13 February 2026 .

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to the PSC secretariat ( psc@tcu.gov.br or ECA-PSC@eca.europa.eu ).