President of GCA Presents Peer Review Report to His Azerbaijani Counterpart

His Excellency Dr. Hussam Alangari, President of the General Court of Audit (GCA), presented the Peer Review Report to His Excellency Mr. Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The report outlines the audit conducted by GCA on the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts as part of a series of peer review assignments carried out by GCA through its specialized team in cooperation with peer SAIs. This initiative seeks to promote the exchange of professional expertise among supreme audit institutions, enhance transparency and accountability in the public sector, and strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of audit work in alignment with best practices and international standards.

The report presentation ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 15th General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), which commenced today, Tuesday, in Jeddah, Makkah Province.

A specialized team of auditors from GCA had previously visited the headquarters of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to assess the institution’s compliance with international standards issued by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), in accordance with the Peer Audit Guidelines (GUID 1900). The scope of work included evaluating institutional independence through the review of relevant documents, legislation, rules, regulations, manuals, and instructions.

The audit process also encompassed a series of meetings to examine the operational and financial dimensions of the Chamber’s activities. It further involved assessing the audit mechanisms through sample testing and preparing preliminary findings. These findings were discussed with senior officials of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts, followed by a concluding meeting in which the evaluation results and recommendations were presented—providing a structured framework for enhancing and developing the performance of the Azerbaijani audit institution.

This cooperation reflects the commitment of both institutions to maximizing the benefits of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between them in the fields of accounting, auditing, and professional development. ​