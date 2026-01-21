UN DESA To Hold Webinar For Launch of the World Public Sector Report 2025

UN DESA is inviting colleagues to join them for the launch of the World Public Sector Report 2025 with a webinar on January 30, 2026 at 08:00 AM Eastern Time.

The World Public Sector Report 2025, published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) through its Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government, examines the role of supreme audit institutions (SAIs) in the implementation, follow up and review of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report highlights how SAIs are emerging as critical partners in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through their audits, SAIs provide governments with evidence-based insights that strengthen accountability and accelerate progress toward inclusive and sustainable development. Since 2016, SAIs have conducted hundreds of SDG-related audits, influencing national policies, laws, and institutional arrangements. These audits have helped embed SDG priorities into governance frameworks and informed strategies for fiscal sustainability, equity, and climate resilience.

The webinar will comprise a presentation of the report, comments by public administration experts, and a discussion.