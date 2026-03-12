Massive Open Online Course on Geospatial Auditing of Public Funds available

The experience gained from the Netherlands Court of Audit’s 2022-2026 Sharaka cooperation programme, funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs with 7 audit institutions in North Africa and the Middle East, has shown that audit institutions benefit from the use of geospatial information.

The use of maps in audit reports on, for instance, government measures to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals or to implement climate or water policies strengthens the message communicated to public authorities and other users. The positive experiences gained auditing SDG 6 (Water) and SDG 13 (Climate) have prompted the Netherlands Court of Audit to share the resultant knowhow and expertise with the international SAI community and the public at large. It has developed Geospatial Auditing of Public Funds in close cooperation with the Faculty of Geo-Information Science and Earth Observation (ITC) of the University of Twente. This Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) is a fine example of cooperation between audit and academia!

The course is designed to inspire auditors to make more and better use of geospatial data in their work. It will also encourage geospatial experts to engage with audit offices and public entities and promote their use of geospatial data when formulating, monitoring and evaluating public policies.

For more information contact: internationalaffairs@rekenkamer.nl or enroll now using the QR code!