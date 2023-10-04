The INTOSAI Development Initiative Welcomes Four New Board Members

The INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) appointed four new members to its Board in late 2022 and early 2023, all of whom are prominent Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions, and have played key roles in the INTOSAI community.

Comptroller & Auditor General of the United Kingdom, Gareth Davies; President of the Brazilian Court of Audit, Mr. Bruno Dantas; Auditor General of the Republic of Kenya, Ms. Nancy Gathungu, and; President of the General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Hussar Abdulmohsen Alangari, alongside six other Board members, are responsible for the management of the foundation and setting the strategic direction of the IDI. Learn more about each of the new Board Members:

Gareth Davies

Term: June 2023 to June 2026

Gareth Davies was appointed the United Kingdom’s Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) on 1 June 2019. Before his appointment as C&AG, he was Head of Public Services at Mazars, a global accountancy firm specialising in audit, tax and advisory services. Prior to this, he was managing director of the UK Audit Commission’s Audit Practice. His experience spans financial and value for money audit, organisational leadership and Board governance. Gareth is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Bruno Dantas

Term: June 2023 to June 2026

Dr. Bruno Dantas became the president of the Brazilian Court of Audit in December 2022. He was appointed by Senate as Minister of the court in 2014. Within INTOSAI, he is currently the Chair of Governing Board, Chairman of the SCEI, Vice-chair of PSC and member of the OLACEFS Governing Board. He holds a PhD and a Master’s degree in Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo and is a visiting researcher at important research centers, namely the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, the Max Planck Institute, in Luxembourg, and the Cardozo School of Law, in New York. He is a professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro and in master’s and doctoral programs at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation and Nove de Julho University. He chaired the Jurists’ Commission on improving governmental management and the public administration control system, and was a member of the Jurists’ Commissions that prepared and elaborated drafts of the new Civil Procedure and Commercial Codes.

Nancy Gathungu

Term: November 2022 to November 2025

Ms. Nancy Gathungu was appointed to the position of the Auditor-General of the Republic of Kenya on July 17, 2020. As well as being Vice Chairperson of AFROSAI-E and Chair of the AFROSAI Technical and Institutional Capacity Building Committee, Ms. Gathungu is a certified member and trainer with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and a member of Association of Women Accountants in Kenya (AWAK) where she mentors young female accountants. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, an MBA, and is currently pursuing a Doctoral Degree (PhD) in Business Administration (Strategic Management). Prior to her appointment, Ms. Gathungu served as Director of Audit and provided leadership in various Directorates at the Office of the Auditor General, Kenya, namely Quality Assurance, Forensic Audit, IT Audit, and Learning and Development.

Dr. Hussam Alangari

Term: November 2022 to November 2025

Dr. Hussam Abdulmohsen Alangari was appointed by Royal Decree as President of the General Court of Audit in May 2016. Within INTOSAI, he is currently the Second-Vice-Chair, Chairman of the PFAC, Co-Chair of the IDSC, Chair of ARABOSAI and member of the ASOSAI Governing Board. He also chairs the Arab Confederation for Institutes of Internal Auditors as well as the Saudi IIA Board of Directors, and is a member of the IIA Global Board of Directors, he received his Doctoral Degree in Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Essex in the UK in 2000. In 2008, he was promoted to Full Professorship Rank from King AbdulAziz University in Saudi Arabia, where he has worked as a Lecturer and Academic Scholar as well as Dean of the Faculties of Economics and Administration and of Law. After his academic career, Dr. Alangari was appointed as a member of the Saudi Parliament, the Ash-Shura Council, from 2013-2016, serving as both Vice-Chair and Chair of the Financial Committee.

To learn more about the full INTOSAI Development Initiative Board, visit https://www.idi.no/who-we-are-about/idi-governance.