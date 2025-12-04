The 15th General Assembly of ARABOSAI Begins Under the Chairmanship of Saudi Arabia

​The 15th General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) commenced today, Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Court of Audit (GCA), which currently holds the chairmanship of the organization. The assembly is being attended by representatives of all Supreme Audit Institutions in Arab countries, as well as delegates from relevant international and regional organizations. The General Assembly will continue until next Thursday in Jeddah, Makkah Province.

The Assembly opened with a speech by His Excellency Dr. Hussam Alangari, President of GCA and Chairman of ARABOSAI, in which he highlighted the rapid global advancements in economic, technological, and other fields, which require the Supreme Audit Institutions in Arab countries to keep pace with ongoing developments and changes. He stressed the need for continuous evaluation of their working methodologies and the adoption of necessary technologies and resources to enhance their role and fulfil their mandates with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

His Excellency also underscored the importance of such meetings in strengthening cooperation among counterpart institutions across the Arab region. This collaboration supports the development of ARABOSAI, enhances its regional and international standing among peer SAIs, and contributes to improving government performance and public financial management in Arab countries.

Dr. Alangari added that Saudi Arabia, amid the global transformation under its Vision 2030, has worked to provide all required means to achieve the highest levels of transparency and good governance across all sectors. He affirmed GCA’s readiness to exchange expertise and share the knowledge and best international practices it has gained throughout its transformation journey, reflecting its commitment to advancing collective regional efforts and achieving the shared strategic goals of the ARABOSAI.”

On its first day, the General Assembly addressed and voted on several items on its agenda. Key among these was the report presented by Dr. Alangari, Chairman of the Governing Board, on the organization’s activities and the progress of the strategic plan and work programs since the previous General Assembly session. The report of the organization’s General Secretariat was also discussed, along with a review of the strategic plan for the period 2023–2028 and the approval of the organization’s work programs.

Votes were also held to elect members to the Governing Board in its new formation, effective from the 70th Governing meeting, which will take place following the conclusion of the General Assembly. This session of the Assembly is expected to conclude with a number of recommendations and resolutions aimed at strengthening cooperation among member institutions and enhancing their performance in carrying out assigned audit responsibilities.

In a related development, the technical symposium accompanying the General Assembly will be held tomorrow. The symposium will review the experiences of SAIs in capacity building, discuss strategic directions for developing the capabilities of SAI personnel in Arab countries, and evaluate the impact of training programs. This will be achieved through scholarly papers presented by expert speakers during the symposium’s panel sessions.

The General Assembly of ARABOSAI represents the largest gathering of SAI leaders across the Arab world, reflecting the organization’s prominent role in promoting joint Arab action and shaping strategies that support member states in achieving their shared objectives.