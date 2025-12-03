The General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia Chairs the 69th Governing Board Meeting of ARABOSAI

Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Court of Audit, chaired the 69th Governing Board meeting of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) on Sunday. The meeting was held as part of the 15th General Assembly of the organization, hosted by Saudi Arbia from November 30 to December 4, 2025, in Jeddah, Makkah Province, and was attended by heads and representatives of the Supreme Audit Institutions of the member states.

The meeting opened with a speech by His Excellency Dr. Hussam Alagnari, President of GCA and Chairman of ARABOSAI, who emphasized the importance of this gathering in strengthening joint work among the Supreme Audit Institutions of the Arab countries. He noted that such collaboration contributes to achieving the organization’s objectives, elevating its performance to the highest international standards, and promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance across its member institutions.

During the session, several reports and topics were reviewed and discussed, including the report of the Chairman of the Governing Board, which covered the organization’s activities and the measures taken to implement work programs and monitor the strategic plan. The report of the General Secretariat was also examined, alongside reports from the heads of the organization’s main committees, such as the Professional Standards Committee, Sustainable Development Goals Auditing Committee, and Information Technology Committee. GCA also presented its report on the Institutional Capacity Building Committee, which it chairs, and updates from member institutions regarding their participation in the committees and working groups of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) were reviewed.

The Governing Board of ARABOSAI is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the organization’s strategic plan, supporting its various committees, issuing key executive decisions, and approving draft policies and initiatives before they are presented to the General Assembly, which convenes all Supreme Audit Institutions in the Arab countries.​