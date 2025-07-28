62nd Meeting of ASOSAI Governing Board Held in Azerbaijan

The 62nd Meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 17, 2025, with over 100 participants from Governing Board members and observing institutions.

The meeting saw the adoption of the minutes of the 60th and 61st Governing Board meetings, the approval of reports presented by ASOSAI bodies, and the establishment of the Task Force for ASOSAI Regulations for the 2025-2027 period.

Additionally, two key elections were conducted by the Secretariat during the session. The SAIs of Pakistan and United Arab Emirates were elected as ASOSAI representatives on the INTOSAI Governing Board for the term 2025-2031, while the SAI of the Republic of Korea was selected as INTOSAI External Auditor for the term 2026-2028.

It was also decided that the 63rd ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting will be hosted in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2026.