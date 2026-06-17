SAIs of Brazil and Portugal Host International Meeting on Consensual Approaches and Alternative Dispute Resolution

LISBON, PORTUGAL — On May 29, 2026, SAI Brazil and SAI Portugal jointly hosted the International Meeting on Consensual Approaches and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Public Administration. Held at the Main Hall of the Rectorate of the University of Lisbon, the landmark event brought together oversight experts, judicial authorities, and public managers from Angola, Brazil, France, Italy, Portugal, and the United States of America to discuss how institutional dialogue, mediation, and consensus-building can address modern, complex public sector challenges.

A Paradigm Shift in External Control

The opening session set a strategic tone for cooperation over confrontation. Mr. Vital do Rêgo, President of SAI Brazil, emphasized that seeking consensual solutions does not mean compromising on legal adherence, but rather finding optimal paths within the boundaries of the law.

“It is not about negotiating what is unavailable, nor compromising on what is prohibited by the legal system,” stated President Vital do Rêgo. “Rather, it is about finding pathways within legal frameworks to avoid prolonged litigation, project halts, asset devaluations, and excessive judicialization, directly improving the quality of public services delivered to citizens.”

Offering a distinct perspective, Counsellor Filipa Urbano Calvão, President of SAI Portugal, highlighted that “Events like this are crucial for understanding the multidimensional complexities of public administration so that we can work together to foster a culture of good governance”. President Calvão remarked “Although we cannot abandon what is our core nature, the Court of Auditors of Portugal strives to balance the need of a strong and institutional dialogue with its jurisdictional munus, and always open to innovative approaches”.

The opening panel also featured high-level dignitaries, including Mr. Gilmar Mendes, Minister and Dean of the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (STF), who spoke on the deep cultural transformations that consensus-building brings to public law, alongside Mr. Raimundo Carreiro Silva, Ambassador of Brazil to the Portuguese Republic, and Mr. Helder Barbalho, former Governor of the State of Pará, in Brazil.

Global Perspectives and Benchmarks

The technical program featured two panels that showcased diverse international methodologies from several Supreme Audit Institutions:

Panel 1: Institutional Dialogue in Public Administration: Building Solutions for Complex Problems. Chaired by President Vital do Rêgo, this session explored overcoming purely adversarial audit strategies.

Panel 2: Consensual Solutions: Implementation with Legal Certainty and Predictability. Moderated by Mr. Nicola Khoury (Secretary for Consensual Solutions, SAI Brazil), this panel examined safeguards to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Brazilian Case Study: BRL 100 Billion in Resolved Disputes

During the event, SAI Brazil shared the impressive institutional results of its dedicated Secretariat for External Control of Consensual Solutions (SecexConsenso), created in December 2022. Operating as a qualified facilitator for highly complex public infrastructure and regulatory conflicts, the specialized unit presented key metrics achieved over its first three years of operation:

48 consensual resolution requests processed across vital sectors such as highways, railways, ports, aviation, energy, health, and education.

24 major agreements ratified by the Plenary.

Over BRL 100 billion (~USD 20 billion) in ongoing judicial and arbitral disputes successfully settled.

More than BRL 80 billion in accelerated or new investments unlocked for public infrastructure.

Over BRL 350 billion in total public assets involved and protected.

According to President Vital do Rêgo, these figures demonstrate that a Supreme Audit Institution can simultaneously be rigorous and constructive. “Each approved agreement represents a public works project resumed, public services preserved, jobs maintained, and resources returning to circulate in the economy,” he summarized.

Conclusion

Closing the international meeting, Mr. Jorge Oliveira, Vice-President of SAI Brazil, detailed the operational workflow of the consensual mechanism and reiterated the supreme benefit of collaborative oversight.

The joint meeting established a profound benchmark within the INTOSAI community, proving that institutional dialogue and structured alternative dispute resolutions can seamlessly coexist with independence, ultimately yielding faster, more sustainable, and cost-effective results for citizens worldwide.