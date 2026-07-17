The EUROSAI Innovations Newsletter Summer 2026 issue #13, is published!

EUROSAI Innovations is the newsletter dedicated to innovative audit approaches, new ways of engaging with stakeholders or new management concepts. It is published by the Project Group “Innovations in EUROSAI”, led by the French SAI (the Cour des comptes), and is part of EUROSAI’s strategic goal 1 (SG1).

This Summer 2026 issue is focused on the innovation ecosystem.

9 SAIs and institutions are contributing to this issue: the European Commission, France, Germany, the International Board of Auditors for NATO, the INTOSAI Development Initiative, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Thanks to the interest of its content and to the involvement of all its contributors, the EUROSAI Innovations Newsletter was ranked third (and first of the project groups) among the most relevant and useful of the 20 projects and working groups within Eurosai SG1, by a survey conducted by Eurosai SG1 to evaluate the last completed strategic plan.

You can read every issue of the Newsletter on the EUROSAI website.

The next issue, scheduled for Winter 2026, will be focusing on the following theme: “Innovations in Human Resources“.

Read the Summer 2026 issue #13.