Appointment of Ms. Manal Mohamed Khairy as Vice President of the Accountability State Authority (ASA) of the Arab Republic of Egypt

In a significant step reflecting the continued path of institutional development with enhancing the oversight leadership ecosystem, the Accountability State Authority (ASA) of Egypt, as the Supreme Audit Institution of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Chair of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions INTOSAI), is pleased to inform Their Excellencies and Highnesses, Heads/Presidents of Supreme Audit Institutions and the staff of their esteemed SAIs, that Ms. Manal Mohamed Khairy has been appointed as Vice President of the Accountability State Authority (ASA) of the Arab Republic of Egypt by virtue of the Presidential Decree issued in this regard.

While this appointment embodies a new milestone in the ASA’s journey towards consolidating institutional excellence and enhancing the efficiency of executive leadership, it reflects in the meantime our belief in occupational meritocracy as a norm for assuming leadership positions given that Ms. Manal Mohamed Khairy is one of the prominent institutional leaders from within the ASA, with her extensive experience in the fields of International Relations, Capacity Building and Professional Cooperation, and her contributions in supporting institutional development programs, especially in light of the ASA’s chairmanship of the INTOSAI.

In conclusion, we affirm the aspiration of the Accountability State Authority (ASA) of Egypt to continue building on its achievements and strengthening bridges of cooperation with the INTOSAI community, in a way that contributes to the continuation of the process of institutional development, enhancing collaboration, consolidating professional values, and supporting the exchange of knowledge and innovation in the audit work.