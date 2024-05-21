Registration for CAROSAI Side Event to 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Now Open

The Caribbean Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (CAROSAI), in collaboration with the Supreme Audit Institution of Antigua and Barbuda, is hosting a side event to the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), focused on “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity”. The virtual side event’s key theme is SAIs in ensuring effective, accountable, and inclusive public institutions for resilient and sustainable SIDS, and will take place on May 28, 2024, from 10:00 am to 12 noon (EST).

The agenda for the meeting is to bring together SAIs from SIDS and the broader INTOSAI community with key stakeholders to reflect on the contribution of SAIs to building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions for resilience and sustainability in SIDS.

Distinguished speakers will include UNDESA, the Director of the Department of the Environment of Antigua and Barbuda and Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador for Climate Change, the Auditor General of SAI St. Lucia, the Auditor General of the Bahamas, and many more. To view the full agenda, click here.

Registration for the virtual side event is now open! Please register for the event by following this link.