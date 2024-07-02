National Audit Office of Turks and Caicos Seeks Deputy Auditor General- Apply by July 12, 2024

The National Audit Office of Turks and Caicos is seeking a new Deputy Auditor General. Applicants outside of Turks and Caicos are also welcome to apply. The Deputy Auditor General’s key remit will be to carry out audits and to assist the Auditor General in achieving the mandate and strategic direction of the NAO as guided by laws and industry recognized international standards through wide ranging duties and responsibilities.

As a member of the NAOs management team, the Deputy Auditor General is responsible and accountable to the Auditor General for providing leadership in the NAO and managing several audits as directed by the Auditor General.

The National Audit Office is seeking applicants with the following qualifications and experience:

Member of a professional accounting body such as CA, ACCA, CPA or CGA required.

Membership must be in good standing in accordance with the relevant accounting body.

A Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) or Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) designation is considered an asset.

Ten (10) years post-qualification at a minimum and progressive auditing experience, five or more of which should be at a senior management level with supervisory experience.

The selected candidate must have recent and significant experience in medium to large entities in performing and managing audits including administering accounting policies and procedures and international standards on auditing. Recent and significant experience is defined as the depth and breadth of experience that would normally be associated with performance of these functions as part of the major job duties accomplished for a period of not less than three of the last five years.

Demonstrated track record in the management of complex projects working with laws, and the provision of high quality audit services is required.

Experience in leading and conducting Legislative Audits and Information Technology audits is desirable.

Applicants are asked to submit resumes with current contact information, accompanied by a Cover Letter and two letters of reference (one preferably from a former employer) as well as copies of educational

certificates and a copy of the Passport photo page. Shortlisted candidates must submit a Police Certificate.

Applications should be addressed to The Director, Office of the Human Resource Management Directorate, Church Folly, and Grand Turk Applications can be hand delivered, Faxed to 946-1582 or sent by email to: recruitment@gov.tc. and sstephens@gov.tc

Applications are due no later than July 12, 2024. To access the full vacancy announcement, click here.