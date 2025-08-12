Irena Segalovičienė appointed as Auditor General of the Republic of Lithuania

On 7 May 2025, the Seimas (Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania) appointed Ms Irena Segalovičienė to the post of Auditor General of the Republic of Lithuania. On 8 May 2025 she was sworn in at the Seimas for a 5-year term.

Ms Segalovičienė has served as Adviser to the President on Social Policy since 2019, and in the summer of 2021, she became Chief Adviser and Head of the Economic and Social Policy Group, responsible for the state budget, finance, economics, social policy and health policy.

Prior to that, she worked as Head of the Strategic Decision Support Group at the Ministry of Social Security and Labour, and as Advisor to the Mayor in the Kaunas City Council. She was also a lecturer at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Institute of Public Policy and Administration, where she worked in the Strategic Planning Department in the field of quality assurance.

The Auditor General holds a Master’s degree in public administration from KTU and has conducted research on monitoring and evaluation of public administration during her doctoral studies.

Her previous experience has provided Ms Segalovičienė with valuable insights into fiscal and economic policy, public administration, strategic planning, and policy implementation for the creation of citizens’ well-being, which she believes will be instrumental in my new role as Auditor General.

In her previous work she has found international cooperation beneficial and in her new role as Auditor General she is eager to foster valuable dialogue and build strong partnerships within the international audit community, especially in the frameworks of INTOSAI, EUROSAI as well as bilaterally.

Consequently, on the taking over the position of the Auditor General, she will assume the position of the second Vice-President of the EUROSAI Governing Board with a responsibility of co-leader of the EUROSAI Strategic Goal 1 – Professional Cooperation.

The Auditor General, appointed for a five-year term by the Parliament (on the proposal of the President of the Republic), leads two separate independent institutions acting under the National Audit Office‘s umbrella: a supreme audit institution and an independent fiscal institution.