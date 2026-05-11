Professional Standards Committee launches the IFPP International Competition with Awards and Limited Registration Slots

The Professional Standards Committee (PSC) has officially launched the 2026 International Competition on the INTOSAI Framework of Professional Pronouncements (IFPP), with registrations open from 4 May to 31 July 2026. Participation is open to professionals from all INTOSAI member institutions worldwide, in accordance with the competition rules. As the number of entries is limited, early registration is strongly encouraged.

The competition is structured as an online examination conducted in English, incorporating both theoretical and practical aspects of the IFPP. It consists of two stages: the first stage, expected to take place in September or October 2026, will identify the highest-performing participants from INTOSAI regions as well as globally. The second stage, a final global round anticipated for October or November 2026, will see the top candidates competing for the highest honors.

It is designed to promote knowledge and the practical application of the IFPP, thereby strengthening audit quality, consistency, and credibility across the global public sector auditing community. It also aims to increase engagement with INTOSAI standards, foster shared learning, and support the continuous development of auditors’ professional competencies.

The competition features awards and international recognition for top-ranking participants, highlighting excellence across the INTOSAI community. It is an official PSC initiative, coordinated by the Federal Court of Accounts of Brazil (TCU) in its capacity as PSC Vice-Chair.

Detailed information, including full Rules of the Competition, eligibility criteria, structure, and evaluation rules, is available on the official website:

https://www.psc-intosai.org/2026-international-competition-on-ifpp/

Registrations must be submitted through the online registration form available on the same webpage. Participants are also encouraged to monitor the website for further announcements regarding specific dates and instructions for each phase of the competition.