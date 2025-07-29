INTOSAI-Donor Cooperation Annual Meeting reaffirms support for strong, capable, and independent SAIs amid a shifting global development landscape

This article was originally published on the INTOSAI Donor Cooperation website on 25 July 2025.

Source: INTOSAI Journal

London, UK – The International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and its development partners convened on June 4, 2025, for the Annual Steering Committee Meeting of the INTOSAI-Donor Cooperation (IDC). The cooperation is a partnership between INTOSAI and 23 development partners that has provided technical and financial assistance to enhance the capacity of over 80 Supreme Audit Institutions around the globe.

Under the theme “Adapting to New Global Trends for International Development”, participants focused on the evolving landscape of official development assistance (ODA) and the role of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in promoting transparency, accountability, and governance.

This meeting set the stage for shaping the IDC’s future direction, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring that SAIs continue to play a vital role in promoting integrity in public financial management worldwide.

Key outcomes:

Members committed to support the cooperation and explore efficient and economical modes of capacity development assistance to Supreme Audit Institutions during a time of constrained overseas development assistance. Members agreed to explore fulfilling matching requirements for a €2 million contribution from the European Commission. Reappointment of the Goodwill Ambassador for SAI Independence, the Honourable Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, to advocate for the ability of SAIs to independently conduct their work free of outside influence. Members committed to other means of addressing growing global threats to the independent operation of SAIs via: (i) a rapid advocacy mechanism operated by the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI); (ii) a project with INTOSAI, IDI, OECD, IMF, and the World Bank that will inform OECD deliberations on the adoption of related principles for its existing and aspiring members; and (iii) an SAI Independence Index developed in cooperation with the World Bank, INTOSAI, and key external partners. Acknowledgement of continued success in supporting strong and capable SAIs via (i) a European Commission-funded program providing ongoing assistance to nine SAIs in Central Asia, the Caribbean, and the Middle East; and (ii) the Saudi Fund for Improved SAI Performance that has assisted over 40 SAIs with technology acquisition and professionalization. An acknowledgement that a call to action is essential in response to the rapidly evolving landscape of the international aid architecture, including the emerging priorities identified via the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development. To that end, it was agreed that an IDC declaration will be issued in the near term reaffirming the continued relevance of the principles set out in the 2009 IDC Memorandum of Understanding. Members agreed to explore and expand partnerships with the United Nations, civil society organizations, and parliamentary bodies to further enhance the IDC’s effectiveness.

Additionally, the Steering Committee emphasized the importance of adaptability by improving collaboration and coordination among stakeholders, and ensuring SAIs can develop and maintain strong governance structures. The meeting also reaffirmed IDC’s strategic vision, particularly in tracking support for SAIs, engaging senior donor representatives, and leveraging emerging opportunities to reinforce its impact.

Quotes:

“Transparency and accountability are at the heart of sustainable development, and Supreme Audit Institutions play an indispensable role in safeguarding these principles. As the global financing landscape shifts, it is imperative to strengthen SAIs and ensure they have the independence and resources needed to support effective governance, economic stability, and lasting public trust.”- The President of the General Court of Audit, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and INTOSAI Chairman of the Cooperation, Dr. Hussam Alangari

“I am very pleased with the cooperation’s ongoing success in enhancing accountability, building strong and capable SAIs, and addressing threats to the ability of SAIs to operate independently. I am confident that the cooperation will further expand its reach and positive impact on the global public sector accountability community.” – Comptroller General of the United States and INTOSAI Vice Chair of the cooperation, Gene L. Dodaro

“Strong governance depends on institutions that uphold financial integrity and public accountability, and IDC plays a critical role in supporting Supreme Audit Institutions’ work to fulfil this mandate. Within a context of rising fiscal pressures and growing inequality, SAIs are vital allies in the sustainable development agenda, including efforts to ensure debt sustainability and combat corruption. We look forward to continuing to collaborate on this important agenda.” – Arturo Herrera, Global Director, World Bank Institutions Global Department

“In a world facing complex development challenges, it is more important than ever for countries to strengthen independent, professional, and robust Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs). As we reflect on the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, we see that SAIs are uniquely positioned to promote inclusive and accountable public governance—cornerstones of sustainable development and public trust. The urgency remains: continuous support for SAIs is vital, as they play an increasingly critical role in the evolving landscape of international aid architecture.” – Mathieu Lafreniere, Public Financial Management Specialist, Global Affairs Canada

“The INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) and the INTOSAI-Donor Cooperation (IDC) share a commitment to strengthening Supreme Audit Institutions worldwide. As development financing evolves, our joint efforts remain essential in ensuring SAIs have the independence, professionalism, and resources needed to uphold transparency and accountability. By working together to scale up support and advocate for stronger governance frameworks, IDI and IDC help SAIs navigate emerging challenges and enhance their role as pillars of public trust and sustainable development.” – Director General of the INTOSAI Development Initiative, Einar Gørrissen

INTOSAI Donor Cooperation Leadership. From left to right: Mr. Gene L. Dodaro, Comptroller General of the U.S. Government Accountability Office, INTOSAI Donor Cooperation Vice Chair; Dr. Hussam Al-Angari, President of the General Court of Audit (GCA) of Saudi Arabia, INTOSAI Donor Cooperation Chair; Mr. Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, Global Director for Institutions in the Prosperity vertical, World Bank Group, INTOSAI Donor Cooperation Chair; Mr. Mathieu Lafrenière of Global Affairs Canada, INTOSAI Donor Cooperation Vice Chair. Source: INTOSAI Journal

Background

Established in 2009 as a partnership between INTOSAI and 23 major donors, the cooperation supports Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in their efforts to promote governance and accountability.

To date, the cooperation has provided technical and financial support to over 80 SAIs in areas such as digitalization, strategic planning, staff development, quality assurance, and performance audits of programs that affect public health, safety, and service delivery for citizens.

For more information, please contact: Carolyn Lillehovde, Strategic Communications Manager, IDI: carolyn.lillehovde@idi.no