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INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit Publishes New PursuIT Journal Issue

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November 9, 2026
PURSUIT WGITA Journal Cover

The INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit has published the 11th edition of the PursuIT e-Journal. The issue, focused on “Digital Public Infrastructure: An Enabler for Inclusive Governance”. It features articles from the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of Brazil, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Oman, Sierra Leone, the United States of America, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, which highlight:

  • Foundations: Digital Public Infrastructure as a Governance Construct
  • The Layers Beneath: Connectivity, Cloud and Location
  • Digital Public Infrastructure in the Sectors: Service Delivery on the Ground
  • The Inclusion Test: Making Exclusion Visible and Verifiable
  • The Audit Response: Frameworks, Guidelines and Field Experience

The 11th edition is accessible here (in English).

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