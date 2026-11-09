INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit Publishes New PursuIT Journal Issue

The INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit has published the 11th edition of the PursuIT e-Journal. The issue, focused on “Digital Public Infrastructure: An Enabler for Inclusive Governance”. It features articles from the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of Brazil, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Oman, Sierra Leone, the United States of America, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, which highlight:

Foundations: Digital Public Infrastructure as a Governance Construct

The Layers Beneath: Connectivity, Cloud and Location

Digital Public Infrastructure in the Sectors: Service Delivery on the Ground

The Inclusion Test: Making Exclusion Visible and Verifiable

The Audit Response: Frameworks, Guidelines and Field Experience

The 11th edition is accessible here (in English).