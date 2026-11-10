Brazil’s Federal Court of Accounts and INTOSAI Launch Guidelines for Multidimensional Poverty Audits

The Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts, in collaboration with the INTOSAI Working Group on the Evaluation of Public Policies and Programs and 13 contributing Supreme Audit Institutions, has launched its Guidelines for Multidimensional Poverty Audits, an initiative designed to support Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in assessing public policies aimed at reducing poverty in its multiple dimensions. The launch was celebrated in an event that brought together representatives from INTOSAI, the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), and Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from different regions to share experiences, challenges, and opportunities related to auditing multidimensional poverty. Discussions explored how audits can support stronger governance and accountability, particularly in relation to policies targeting vulnerable populations and to the contribution of multidimensional approaches to monitoring progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Recognizing that poverty extends beyond income deprivation, the guidelines provide methodological references and practical approaches for auditing government actions related to dimensions such as education, health, housing, access to public services, social protection, and inclusion.

The publication aims to support SAIs in strengthening oversight of public policies designed to reduce poverty and improve well-being. By adopting a multidimensional perspective, SAIs can contribute to a more comprehensive assessment of policy design, implementation, coordination, and results.

Watch the recorded launch event below:

English

Spanish:

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