The First ASOSAI-ARABOSAI Joint Meeting Convenes

July 28, 2025

The First Joint Meeting of ASOSAI and ARABOSAI convened in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 18, focusing on two key themes: “Audit response to climate change” and “The use of Artificial Intelligence in audit”.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, sent a congratulatory letter to mark the successful opening of the joint meeting.

Source: ASOSAI

Governing Boards members of the two organizations delivered presentations and engaged in in-depth discussions, sharing their experiences and insights on the two themes.

Organized under the framework of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ASOSAI and ARABOSAI, this joint meeting played a significant role in strengthening regional cooperation and facilitating knowledge exchange between the two regional organizations.

Source: ASOSAI
