ARABOSAI Celebrates 50th Anniversary

This article was originally published by the General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ARABOSAI General Secretariat.

The Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), chaired by the Kingdom of Jordan—represented by the General Audit Bureau—celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ja’far Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of His Excellency the President of the General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and President of the Organization, Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Alangari, as well as the heads of the supreme audit institutions of the Organization’s Arab member states, at a ceremony held on Thursday, August 13, 2026 in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Source: The General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The ceremony highlighted the most significant milestones in the organization’s history and the achievements it has made since its founding in 1976, underscoring its role in strengthening cooperation among the supreme audit institutions of the organization’s Arab member states, as well as between member institutions and international and regional organizations involved in public financial oversight and accounting, It also highlighted the organization’s contributions over the past fifty years to raising awareness of public financial oversight in Arab countries and supporting supreme audit institutions in carrying out their work to achieve transparency, efficiency, effectiveness, and the optimal use of public resources in Arab countries.

His Excellency Dr. Alangari also delivered a speech at the ceremony, in which he emphasized that this celebration serves as an opportunity to showcase the organization’s achievements and as an incentive to continue joint efforts and embody the spirit of cooperation and integration among the Arab member agencies of the organization—thereby bringing benefit and prosperity and fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all Arab countries, He highlighted the importance of supreme audit institutions keeping pace with modern developments and changes in various fields through the continuous evaluation of work methodologies and the utilization of all necessary technologies and resources to strengthen the role of these institutions and support the performance of their duties with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

Source: The General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

For its part, the General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia was the first agency to assume the presidency of the ARABOSAI organization in 1983, actively contributing to laying the groundwork for its institutional operations. The Bureau continued to make active contributions within the organization and earned the trust of its members, becoming the first agency to hold the presidency for two consecutive terms (2022–2025) and (2025–2028); in recognition of its roles and efforts to strengthen joint work among the supreme audit institutions and accounting bodies in Arab countries, and to provide added value to the organization.

During the ceremony, the visual identity for the organization’s 50th anniversary was unveiled, and an exhibition titled “ARABOSAI Across Five Decades,” which documented the organization’s historical journey, was held on the sidelines of the event. A scientific symposium, with the participation of the General Court of Audit, is took place the following day, Friday August 14, 2026, to share the experiences of member bodies regarding “the use of artificial intelligence in the work of supreme audit institutions.”

Source: The General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia