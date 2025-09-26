News in Brief

General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts MoU-KEEP Program in Jeddah

By:
September 26, 2025
Source: General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched the second edition of the Saudi MoU knowledge Exchange and Expertise Program (MOU-KEEP), this MoU-KEEP was hosted in Jeddah with the participation of 19 Supreme Audit institutions (SAIs) and 40 professional auditors, this year’s program reflects the growing value and impact of the initiative, building on the success of the first edition in 2024, which brought together 12 SAIs and 24 participants.

Source: General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

As part of the GCA’s international and bilateral initiatives, the MoU KEEP Program serves as a key mechanism to activate the Memorandum of Understanding signed with peer SAIs. It provides intensive training in:

  • Financial and compliance audit
  • Performance audit
  • Digital transformation through the Shamel Platform
  • The use of artificial intelligence in audit work
  • Capacity building through specialized training programs and the Saqel Platform
Source: General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

This initiative continues to expand opportunities for professional knowledge-sharing and collaboration among Supreme Audit Institutions, demonstrating the effectiveness of cooperation through MoUs.

Source: General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Previous Article
Next Article

Recommended Articles

News in Brief
Ivica Gavrilovic appointed as the President and Auditor General of Serbia
September 25, 2025
News in Brief
PASAI Congress 2025: Strengthening Impact, Building Trust Across the Pacific
September 22, 2025
News in Brief
Updated WGEA Guidance on Environmental Audit
September 10, 2025
See All News