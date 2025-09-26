General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts MoU-KEEP Program in Jeddah

Source: General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The General Court of Audit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched the second edition of the Saudi MoU knowledge Exchange and Expertise Program (MOU-KEEP), this MoU-KEEP was hosted in Jeddah with the participation of 19 Supreme Audit institutions (SAIs) and 40 professional auditors, this year’s program reflects the growing value and impact of the initiative, building on the success of the first edition in 2024, which brought together 12 SAIs and 24 participants.

As part of the GCA’s international and bilateral initiatives, the MoU KEEP Program serves as a key mechanism to activate the Memorandum of Understanding signed with peer SAIs. It provides intensive training in:

Financial and compliance audit

Performance audit

Digital transformation through the Shamel Platform

The use of artificial intelligence in audit work

Capacity building through specialized training programs and the Saqel Platform

This initiative continues to expand opportunities for professional knowledge-sharing and collaboration among Supreme Audit Institutions, demonstrating the effectiveness of cooperation through MoUs.