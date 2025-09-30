The Australian National Audit Office Tables Annual Report 2024–25

The Australian National Audit Office Annual Report 2024–25 was tabled on September 22 and is now available on the ANAO website. The annual report documents the performance of the Australian National Audit Office in the financial year ended 30 June 2025.

From the Auditor-General’s review:

“I am pleased to present my first annual report to the Parliament as Auditor-General for Australia.

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) faced several transitions in 2024–25, with the election of the 48th Parliament of Australia in May 2025, my appointment as Auditor-General for Australia in November 2024, and new appointments to several ANAO senior leadership roles during the year.

Our work continued to be shaped by broader trends in the Australian public sector — from a focus on integrity and the delivery of government priorities, to the rapid emergence of new technologies, fiscal pressures, and policies to address climate change. Global developments during the year, including heightened economic uncertainty, shifts in the geopolitical landscape and increased cyber and national security threats, affected risk and activity in the public sector and, therefore, the ANAO in its work as the government’s auditor.”