Ivica Gavrilovic appointed as the President and Auditor General of Serbia

Author: State Audit Institution of the Republic of Serbia

On 16 June 2025, the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia elected, by majority vote, Ivica Gavrilović as the President of the Council of the State Audit Institution, and pursuant to the Law on the State Audit Institution, he thus became the Auditor General and Head of the Institution. The newly elected President took the oath before the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia and thus began his five-year term.

According to the Law on the State Audit Institution, the term of office of the President of the Council of the State Audit Institution lasts five years, and he may be elected no more than two times.

Ivica Gavrilović was proposed for this position by the Committee on Finance, State Budget and Control of Public Spending of the National Assembly.

As President and Auditor General, Mr. Gavrilovic is committed to continuing to strengthen the State Audit Institution’s role in enhancing good governance, transparency and accountability in the public sector. Under his leadership, the State Audit Institution of the Republic of Serbia will continue to provide reliable information and play the key role in ensuring the use of public funds in an efficient, transparent and responsible manner.

Mr. Gavrilovic is honoured to have been appointed to this important role. He highlights that the role of the Auditor General entails privilege and integrity. He thanked for the support and assured that the State Audit Institution will continue to conduct independent, objective and professional audits, in accordance with the highest international auditing standards, with the aim of contributing to the improvement of the work of public authorities and better use of budget funds.

Mr. Gavrilovic has more than 20 years of experience working for the public sector, most recently as the Supreme State Auditor of Sector for Audit Methodology and Development at the State Audit Institution. Previously, he has worked in the capacity of State Auditor (since 2010) and Certified State Auditor (since 2013) at the State Audit Institution since 2010.

He graduated from the Military Technical Academy in Belgrade, and acquired the title of Graduate Economist. At the Law Faculty in Belgrade, he acquired title Specialist for External State Audit in 2008. He also acquired certificates on titles of State Auditor and Certified State Auditor issued by the State Audit Institution, and Certified Accountant issued by the Serbian Association of Accountants and Auditors. He is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMLS).